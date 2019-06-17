Ben Stokes may delete his Twitter account and Virat Kohli is to be blamed for it

England all-rounder Ben Stokes brought his witty side to the fore on Sunday through a tweet regarding the usage of a north Indian curse word by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. While Team India was playing against Pakistan in their Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Manchester, Stokes posted a tweet mentioning that he is now tired of being mentioned in tweets which suggest that Kohli takes his name every time he breaks into some celebration on the pitch.

I may delete Twitter just so I don’t have to see another tweet reading “He’s saying Ben Stokes”(when he’s clearly not)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what it was funny the first 100,000 times. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) 16 June 2019

Stokes' tweet went viral within no time with netizens wasting no time in replying with GIFs of the Indian captain celebrating on the ground while speaking out the curse word. Actor Jaaved Jaaferi was first among those who had initially made this joke viral.

“I feel so proud when india takes a wicket because each time they take a wicket, Virat Kohli takes my name. You can find that out by reading his lips” - Ben Stokes pic.twitter.com/0a9uoe2yKc — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) 12 June 2019

Stokes, 28, is set to face Kohli and Men In Blue on June 30 when England will play against India at Edgbaston in their Cricket World Cup 2019 match.