England skipper Ben Stokes’ participation in the first Test against Pakistan is still under the scanner. The first Test is taking place on October 7 in Multan. Stokes has been recuperating from a hamstring injury he had during The Hundred and as a result, he did not play in the series against Sri Lanka where his team won by 2-1.

“I think he's got to do a few more tests, but he's been doing some running and stuff. He seems to be doing well, recovering well from his injury, (but) we don't know just yet. We feel ready, whatever team comes out it will be a nice balance either way. We've got a really deep squad with plenty of options with the ball and with the bat as well,” said opener Zak Crawley to reporters.

Crawley is also making a comeback as he sustained a fracture in his finger. He is set to open the batting with Ben Duckett in the Tests against Pakistan.

"The finger is all right. It's as good as it could be at this stage. I've recovered well from it. It was a nasty break at the time, but I've recovered well and I don't feel it at all while I'm batting. In the field, I haven't done too much. I'm trying to rest it, but I did a few catches there (in training) and it feels fine.”

"I won't go at slip, just from advice from the doctor. I feel like I could, but I'm just trying to follow the professional advice. It feels back to normal now, so I'm looking forward to cracking on… I feel brand new. I'm looking forward to getting out there."

"I've certainly missed it, so I can't wait to get out there again with the boys. (The break) showed how much this means to me, to play for England, and how much I love playing for England. I've come back with a new hunger, for sure. I feel like I've got a lot of energy," he added.