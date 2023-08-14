Ben Stokes To Come Out Of Retirement To Play ODI World Cup, Likely To Miss IPL 2024

In a recent development reported by the Telegraph, Ben Stokes, the dynamic cricket sensation, is rumoured to be contemplating a return from his retirement to bolster England's defence of their Cricket World Cup title. The athlete had previously announced his departure from One Day Internationals (ODIs) in 2022, citing an overwhelming workload as the driving factor behind his decision.

Stokes, revered for his extraordinary all-round capabilities, expressed that juggling the demands of all three formats had become untenable. Balancing three formats has become unsustainable for me," he stated. "I not only sense that my physical well-being is being compromised due to the demanding schedule, but I am also conscious that my presence might hinder another dedicated player from contributing their utmost to the team, alongside Jos and the rest."

The cricketer has grappled with a persistent knee injury in recent times, leading him to abstain from bowling during the concluding trio of Tests in the 2023 Ashes series. Anticipations were rife that Stokes would utilize the six-month interval between the Ashes and England's forthcoming tour of India in 2024 to recover and potentially consider surgical options. Contrary to expectations, the Telegraph reports that he is contemplating sitting out the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, signaling his ardent commitment to England's cause.

Stokes, renowned for his grandeur performances in crucial encounters, further fortified his legacy with an unbeaten half-century during the climactic showdown of the 2022 T20 World Cup. His exceptional showmanship earned accolades and provided a glimpse of his indomitable prowess.

Matthew Mott, the esteemed head coach of England's white-ball division, expressed his eagerness to entice Stokes out of retirement for the impending competition. Mott asserted, "While there remains some uncertainty about his decision, our optimism persists. While his bowling would be a welcomed bonus, the true essence of his contributions lies in his extraordinary batting prowess, a fact evident even in the field. Throughout the extensive Ashes series, Stokes exuded an unparalleled aura. His track record in one-day cricket is an invaluable asset."

Should Stokes heed the call of his nation, he is likely to seamlessly integrate into England's top five batting lineup, fortifying their arsenal for the upcoming challenge. The imminent announcement of a preliminary squad for the competition is anticipated later this week, with names such as Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, and Liam Livingstone emerging as potential contenders to replace him, as well as former captain Eoin Morgan, since the previous World Cup. The ultimate deadline for World Cup squad finalization, barring injury-induced alterations, is set for September 27. All eyes remain fixated on Stokes' decision, a potential game-changer for England's World Cup aspirations.