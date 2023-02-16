BEN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BEN vs SAU Ranji Trophy 2023 Final in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 930AM IST, February 16 to 20

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat on Wednesday said winning the Ranji Trophy title will be a ‘perfect tribute’ for his state’s cricket icon Cheteshwar Pujara on his upcoming 100th Test appearance. Senior India batter Pujara, who made his Test debut in 2010, is set to play his milestone 100th Test against Australia in the second match of the Border-Gavaskar series in Delhi from Friday.

“I was there when he made his Test debut, I was a part of the team as well. I don’t see a lot of difference in his attitude and ethics. There can’t be a better way to give him a tribute (than winning Ranji title),” Unadkat said on the eve of their Ranji Trophy final against Bengal beginning in Kolkata on Thursday (February 16).

He said the Saurashtra trio of himself, Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja were keenly following the Ranji team while being at the national camp. “Even during our quarters and semis, we were following it keenly together. They wished the team all the luck. Hopefully we will make them proud with the cricket we play.”

Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2023 Final Details

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: February 16, 930am IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

BEN vs SAU Ranji Trophy 2023 Final Predicted 11

Bengal: Manoj Tiwary (C), Anustup Majumdar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel, S Mondal, W Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, P Chakraborty

Saurashtra: Arpit Vasavada, SS Patel, Jay Gohil, Navneet Vora, Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut