'Best Fast Bowler Across All Formats': Steve Smith Praises Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Series

Australia's experienced batter Steven Smith has termed Jasprit Bumrah as the "best fast bowler in all three formats." Bumrah has continued to exhibit control after playing a vital role during India's triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup.

During India's 280-run triumph over Bangladesh in the opening Test in Chennai, Bumrah set the tone with a four-wicket haul in the first inning. He came back to haunt Bangladesh in the second inning and broke the promising looking 62-run opening stand.

With the Border Gavaskar Trophy set to begin in November, Bumrah would be eager to fine tune his preparations before the highly anticipated series. Smith is weary of the threat that Bumrah carries and is looking forward to the challenge of playing him on Australian pitches.

"He's a wonderful bowler, whether I face him with the new ball, slightly older ball, or even the old ball. He's got great skills with all of them. He's a great bowler, arguably the best fast bowler across the three formats. It's always going to be a challenge," Smith told Star Sports.

Bumrah garnered praise from the opposition as well as former Indian cricketers. Following his effortless display in Chennai, Sanjay Manjrekar claimed that Bumrah is a bowler without any weakness.

"We all know about his variations, his thinking - one of the sharpest thinking fast bowlers. We saw a certain amount of meanness as well in the way he bowled to Taskin. But the one thing that came through today was that he is a bowler without a weakness - whatever the opposition, pitch conditions and that's actually the best way to judge greatness. You don't see any weakness at all in this guy. Indian cricket is so fortunate to have him in their side," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

Bumrah completed 400 wickets in international cricket, becoming the 10th bowler from his team to do so on Friday. Now, in 196 international matches, Bumrah has taken 401 wickets at an average of 21.01, with the best bowling figures of 6/19. He is the only sixth Indian pacer to reach this milestone.

In 37 Tests, Bumrah has taken 163 wickets at an average of 20.49, with the best figures of 6/27. He has 10 five-wicket hauls in the long format.In 89 ODIs, Bumrah has taken 149 wickets at an average of 23.55, with the best figures of 6/19. He has two wicket hauls in the format. In 70 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 89 wickets at an average of 17.74, with the best figures of 3/7.