While MS Dhoni is known for his calm demeanor, the legendary captain has a more fiery side that many of his teammates have witnessed firsthand. Dhoni’s leadership, which has brought India three ICC titles and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) five IPL championships, is built on a methodical and often intense approach. Behind the cool, composed exterior lies a man driven by passion and a relentless pursuit of perfection, and his teammates have occasionally felt the sting of his fury when things don’t go as planned.

From the time he was shoved by Mitchell Johnson in 2009 during an ODI against Australia to the unforgettable moment when he bulldozed Mustafizur Rahman down to the ground, Dhoni has shown he is not immune to meltdowns. And, of course, there’s the infamous moment when he sharply reprimanded Manish Pandey for not paying attention from the non-striker's end.

Mohit Sharma’s Revelation: Facing Dhoni’s Wrath

IPL veteran Mohit Sharma, who has been a vital part of CSK under Dhoni’s leadership, recently opened up about the times he was on the receiving end of Dhoni’s frustration. During his two stints with CSK (2013-2015 and 2019), Mohit took 69 wickets, becoming CSK’s sixth-highest wicket-taker, thanks largely to Dhoni’s constant guidance—even if that guidance occasionally came in the form of sharp criticism.

“We’ve got a lot of abuses from him,” Mohit shared during the ‘2 Sloggers’ podcast. “But he always says, what happens on the field, stays there. Later, he will make you understand, but never be angry with you off the field. I have heard a lot from him. Being a fast bowler, you tend to lose focus. Dhoni bhai would wave at me, but I would sometimes be distracted, focusing on the crowd or something else. I’ve copped a lot of flak for that.”

Despite Dhoni’s intense feedback, Mohit emphasized that it’s all part of the game, and Dhoni never holds grudges once the match is over. His scolding is intended to help players focus and improve, never to demoralize them.

Deepak Chahar: The New Target of Dhoni’s ‘Nice Words’

With Mohit no longer a regular feature in the CSK squad, the torch of Dhoni’s tough love has been passed to Deepak Chahar. Like a big brother, Dhoni pulls Chahar’s leg, often being caught on camera playfully scolding him or throwing out a few expletives. However, all of it is in good spirit, as Chahar has thrived under Dhoni’s guidance, even taking 22 wickets in the 2019 IPL season—Dhoni’s trust in him cemented by making Chahar bowl four overs on the trot in many matches.

Mohit Sharma recounted a humorous anecdote from IPL 2019, when Chahar had his own run-in with Dhoni’s frustration. Playing in a hot and humid match in Chennai, Chahar bowled a knuckleball, which resulted in the ball being hit for a boundary. Dhoni, always alert, advised him not to bowl the knuckleball again. Chahar agreed, but a few balls later, he attempted the knuckleball once more, only for it to be dispatched by the batsman.

Dhoni’s ‘Wonderful’ Words for Chahar

After the match, Dhoni came up to Chahar, put his arm around his shoulder, and, as Mohit fondly recalled, “Mahi bhai told him a few wonderful things, likely abuses, before adding, ‘Bewakoof tu nahi hai, bewakoof main hu’ (You’re not the fool, I am).” It was one of those moments that encapsulated Dhoni’s style—stern when needed but always supportive and encouraging in the long run.

Despite his scolding, Dhoni has a soft spot for Chahar, much like he did for Mohit during his early days. Under Dhoni’s tutelage, Chahar has continued to grow, both as a cricketer and as a valuable member of CSK.