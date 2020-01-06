हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Big Bash League: England's Samit Patel called up in Melbourne Renegades squad

Big Bash League: England&#039;s Samit Patel called up in Melbourne Renegades squad
Image Credits: Twitter/@TrentBridge

Experienced England all-rounder Samit Patel has been included in the 13-member Melbourne Renegades squad for their next Big Bash League (BBL) clash against Perth Scorchers in Geelong on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has been roped in as an international replacement player for Harry Gurney, who has been ruled out of the upcoming clash due to a hamstring injury. 

Besides Patel, Australian pacer Andrew Fekete has been included in the Renegades squad as a local replacement player for Mackenzie Harvey. Harvey has been released from the squad so that he can represent the national side at the Under-19 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup later this month.

While Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth and Joe Mennie have all been dropped from the squad, opening batsman Marcus Harris has got a node for the upcoming BBL clash. 

 Renegades, who are winless from six matches they have played so far, will be eager to add a victory into their account--with Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson unavailable thereafter until likely at least January 21. 

The full Melbourne Renegades squad is as follows:  

 Aaron Finch (c), Tom Andrews, Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Andrew Fekete, Richard Gleeson, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Samit Patel, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster

 

