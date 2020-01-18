Big Bash League: Morne Morkel replaces Chris Jordan in Perth Scorchers squad

South African fast bowler Morne Morkel has been roped in the Perth Scorchers squad as a replacement for England right-arm pacer Chris Jordan for the closing stage of the 2019-20 Big Bash league (BBL).

Confirming the news, the franchise said that the South African pacer will join the squad next week and available for selection for the last fixture against the Sydney Thunder on January 26.

Head coach Adam Voges said that Jordan has been released from the squad for England duties and Morkel has been named as his replacement as the latter brings a wealth of experience with himself and was also one of the leading wicket-takers in the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

“Once we knew CJ (Chris Jordan) had been picked in the England side we knew that we would need a replacement for the back end of the tournament and Morne was always at the top of the list.He brings a wealth of experience and has performed really well particularly in the Mzansi Super League in South Africa where he was one of the leading wicket takers," Sport24 quoted Voges as saying.

“He was really keen to come on board. Luckily I’ve played a bit with Morne over the years so we’ve got a good relationship and he was super excited to get involved in the Big Bash," he added.

Jordan has been named in the England squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning February 4 at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Morkel, on the other hand, has bid adieu to the international cricket after the series against Australia in early 2018. He has featured in 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa and amassed 544 international wickets.

Meanwhile, Sydney Scorchers are standing at the fifth place in the BBL after winning 11 out of the 14 matches they have played so far.