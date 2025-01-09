Big Blow For Australia Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, Captain Pat Cummins Likely To Miss ICC Tournament Due To THIS Reason

Pat Cummins, Australia's talismanic leader, could miss the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after an ankle injury threatens his participation. The injury has raised major concerns for both the Australian team and fans, as the 31-year-old's leadership and bowling prowess have been pivotal to Australia’s recent successes. As he prepares to undergo scans, the cricketing world is on edge, awaiting news that could shape Australia's strategy for the prestigious tournament beginning February 19.

Pat Cummins Set for Scans

Pat Cummins' fitness has been a topic of concern for the Australian camp over the past few weeks. Despite his leadership triumphs, including the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup victory, the Australian captain has been battling an ankle injury, which has worsened after his grueling involvement in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series. Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, confirmed that Cummins will undergo scans to assess the extent of the injury, with his availability for the Champions Trophy now uncertain.

Cummins, who has already been ruled out of the Sri Lankan tour due to paternity leave, is expected to miss out on much-needed preparation time. His absence would be a significant blow to the Aussies, who will rely heavily on him for both his leadership and his expertise with the ball in the upcoming tournament.

Injury Concerns Plague Australia’s Pace Attack

Australia's pace bowling unit, which has long been one of the most feared in world cricket, is also under a cloud due to ongoing injury issues. Mitchell Starc, who experienced niggles during the Border-Gavaskar series, was able to participate in the final Test but continues to be a fitness concern. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood, who had been sidelined with a calf injury, has been omitted from the Sri Lanka tour squad but remains hopeful of a return in time for the Champions Trophy.

Bailey has expressed optimism about Hazlewood's recovery, stating that the pacer is making steady progress. However, the team’s management will need to manage his workload carefully in the lead-up to the ICC tournament, as Hazlewood's fitness will be crucial for Australia’s hopes of lifting another global title.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis: Australia’s X-Factors

With injury concerns surrounding key players, Australia will be hoping the return of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis can inject fresh energy into the squad. Maxwell, who has been sidelined due to injury in recent series, remains a dynamic force in the middle order, while Stoinis' abilities as a seam-bowling all-rounder could prove to be invaluable in the Champions Trophy. Both players are expected to make a big impact, should they be fit, and their experience will be crucial for Australia as they aim to reclaim the Champions Trophy.

Australia's Probable Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

As the fitness status of key players like Cummins and Hazlewood remains in flux, Australia’s squad for the Champions Trophy is still taking shape. However, several names are expected to feature prominently in the squad. Pat Cummins will undoubtedly lead the team if fit, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis providing crucial support.

While the official squad announcement is yet to be made, the selectors are likely to include players such as Steve Smith, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Adam Zampa, who have all been in strong form. Meanwhile, rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk, despite his explosive performances in the Big Bash League, may face exclusion due to inconsistent performances on the international stage.