Big Blow For Australia: Hazlewood Ruled Out of Pink Ball Test Against India, Sean Abbott And Doggett Added To Squad

AUS vs IND BGT: Australia has suffered a setback ahead of the second Test against India as Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out due to a side strain. Hazlewood, who claimed an impressive 5 for 57 in the opening Test in Perth, sustained a low-grade left side injury and will remain with the squad in Adelaide to focus on recovery.

Cricket Australia has added uncapped players Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett to the squad as potential reinforcements, though Scott Boland is the frontrunner to take Hazlewood's place in the playing XI for the day-night Test. Boland, who last appeared in a Test match during the Ashes at Leeds in 2023, boasts an outstanding record at home, with 28 wickets at a remarkable average of 12.21 from six matches.

Hazlewood’s Absence and Recent Challenges

Hazlewood’s absence disrupts a consistent Australian bowling lineup that has featured him alongside Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for 10 consecutive Tests. This marks his first missed Test since Headingley in the 2023 Ashes, after a stretch of injuries—including two previous side strains—limited his appearances. Between December 2021 and June 2023, Hazlewood played in only four Tests.

Despite these challenges, the Australian bowling unit maintained an unchanged attack for seven Tests last season against Pakistan, West Indies, and New Zealand. However, with Hazlewood sidelined, Boland’s return will provide much-needed stability.

Abbott and Doggett Added to the Squad

Sean Abbott, known for his contributions in Australia’s white-ball teams, continues to await his Test debut, while Brendan Doggett has been recalled to national contention after his career-best 6 for 15 for Australia A against India A in Mackay.

Doggett’s performance highlights his readiness, despite not being an original squad member and joining as an injury replacement. Abbott, too, has been seen as a strong Test candidate for some time, making their inclusion a valuable addition for Australia.

Australia’s preparations are under scrutiny following their 295-run defeat in Perth. The batting lineup, particularly Marnus Labuschagne, faces pressure after his underwhelming performance, including a painstaking 2 off 52 balls in the first innings.

The team will begin training in Adelaide a day earlier than planned, while India’s warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra faces uncertainty due to rain. Boland, a part of the PM’s XI squad, will aim to get valuable match practice ahead of the Test, having played just two first-class games this season.

The loss of Hazlewood and lingering concerns over the team’s form add to the challenges Australia faces as they aim to level the series against India in Adelaide.