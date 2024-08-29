Big Blow For Babar Azam After Poor Show In Bangladesh Test Slips Down In ICC Test Rankings, Virat Kohli Two Spots Up

In the ever-evolving world of cricket, the spotlight often shines brightest on those at the pinnacle of their game. Two such stars, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, have dominated headlines recently, albeit for contrasting reasons. As the latest ICC Test rankings reveal, Babar’s form has taken a hit, causing a significant drop, while Kohli’s consistency sees him climb the ranks once more. Babar Azam, once the pride of Pakistan’s batting line-up, has experienced a rough patch in Test cricket, and the impact is evident in the latest ICC rankings. The former Pakistan captain, known for his elegant stroke play and dependable presence at the crease, found himself in unfamiliar territory during the recent Test series against Bangladesh. His performance, or lack thereof, in Rawalpindi was particularly concerning.



In the first innings, Babar was dismissed for a two-ball duck, a rarity for a player of his caliber. The second innings didn’t offer much redemption as he could only muster 22 runs off 50 balls. This dip in form didn’t just affect Pakistan’s chances in the match, leading to a historic loss to Bangladesh, but also saw Babar plummet six places in the ICC Test rankings, dropping from equal third to ninth. For a player who has often been compared to the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, this decline is both alarming and disappointing for his fans and critics alike.

Mohammad Rizwan and Mushfiqur Rahim: The Bright Spots



While Babar’s struggles were a talking point, his teammate Mohammad Rizwan had a contrasting experience. Rizwan’s stellar century in the same match (171* off 239 balls) propelled him into the top 10 of the ICC Test rankings, reaching a career-best equal 10th position. His ability to anchor Pakistan’s innings and guide them to a respectable score showcased his growing importance in the team’s batting order.



On the other side, Bangladesh’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter, Mushfiqur Rahim, played a pivotal role in his team’s victory. His knock of 191 was instrumental in Bangladesh’s total of 565, and this exceptional performance saw him climb seven spots in the rankings to a career-high 17th. These performances underline the unpredictable nature of cricket, where fortunes can swing dramatically based on a single match or innings.



Virat Kohli: The Comeback King



Amidst Babar’s decline, Virat Kohli continues to demonstrate why he remains one of the modern greats. The former Indian captain has been on a mission to reclaim his place at the top of world cricket, and his recent performances have reflected that. Kohli moved up two spots to eighth in the latest ICC Test rankings, reaffirming his status as a key figure in India’s batting line-up.



Kohli’s rise in the rankings is a testament to his resilience and ability to bounce back from challenging phases in his career. His consistency, combined with an insatiable hunger for runs, keeps him in the conversation as one of the best batters in the world. While Kohli’s teammate, Rohit Sharma, saw a slight dip in his ranking (dropping to sixth), the emergence of young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal, who moved up to seventh, adds a new dynamic to India’s batting prowess.



Ravichandran Ashwin: The Steady Force



Beyond the batting exploits, India’s spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin continues to lead the ICC Test bowlers’ rankings. Ashwin’s dominance with the ball, especially in subcontinental conditions, remains unmatched. His consistent performances have been a key factor in India’s success in the longest format of the game.



Ashwin’s ability to outthink and outfox batsmen has kept him at the top, and with India eyeing more Test series in the coming months, his role will be crucial in maintaining their stronghold in world cricket.