BIG Blow For India As Jasprit Bumrah Opts Out From Bowling In Sydney Test

India’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has decided to opt out of bowling due to an injury on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. Bumrah who walked out to bat in the second innings could not manage to step on the field to bowl as he left the ground on the second day for some scans.

Star pacer Prasidh Krishna earlier came up with an update on Bumrah’s fitness and stated that he sustained spasms in his back and as a result, he went for scans. Amidst all the chaos, Bumrah came out to bat on Day 3 as India was in desperate need of a batter.

As of now, Bumrah has taken 32 wickets from five matches at an average of 13.06 in the ongoing series. Bumrah even broke the record of former India legend Bishan Singh Bedi’s feat of 31 wickets that he recorded on the 1977-78 tour.

As per the commentators, Bumrah went to the nearest hospital for scans. As per reports, he sustained back pain.

"The big news from the SCG is that the mainstay of the Indian bowling attack has left the ground. Obviously going to see some doctors and for some scans. One would get to know in sometime," said Ravi Shastri, who was on commentary duty.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.