Big Blow For Sri Lanka Ahead Of T20 Series Against India As Their Highest Wicket-Taker Vs India Ruled Out Due To Injury- Details Here

In a major setback for Sri Lanka ahead of their three-match T20I series against India, star pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out due to an injury. Although the news has been circulating in Sri Lankan media, an official statement from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board is still awaited.

Sri Lanka recently announced their squad for the T20I series, naming Charith Asalanka as captain following Wanindu Hasaranga's resignation from the role due to a disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup. The squad also includes senior batter Dinesh Chandimal, who was dropped for the T20 World Cup, while Dasun Shanaka has retained his spot. Notably, veteran Angelo Mathews has been excluded from the squad.

India’s tour will feature three T20Is and as many ODIs. The Indian squad, announced with several surprises, will be led by Suryakumar Yadav instead of Hardik Pandya, who was vice-captain during the T20 World Cup. Pandya's fitness issues were reportedly a key factor in his exclusion from the leadership role. The T20I squad sees the return of Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel, alongside Pandya and Suryakumar. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhishek Sharma, who impressed in Zimbabwe, have been left out.

The T20I series kicks off on July 27, with additional matches scheduled for July 28 and 30. The ODI series is set to begin on August 2.

India's T20 And ODI Squad For Srilanka Tour

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.