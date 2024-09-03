Advertisement
Big Blow For Team India Ahead Of Bangladesh Series As Suryakumar Yadav Faces Yet Another Injury

The Duleep Trophy serves as a vital platform for players looking to secure their places in the national squad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 07:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Big Blow For Team India Ahead Of Bangladesh Series As Suryakumar Yadav Faces Yet Another Injury

In a significant setback for Indian cricket, Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the opening round of the Duleep Trophy due to a hand injury. This development is a major blow for Team India as they prepare for their upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19 in Chennai. Suryakumar Yadav, India's dynamic T20 captain, sustained the injury during his recent stint in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament. The incident occurred while playing for Mumbai against TNCA XI in Coimbatore. The injury forced him to withdraw from the final day of play, and he will now miss the crucial first round of the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5. According to reports, Yadav has reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further evaluation and rehabilitation.

A Crucial Miss for Team India

The Duleep Trophy serves as a vital platform for players looking to secure their places in the national squad. With the two-Test series against Bangladesh on the horizon, this tournament is a golden opportunity for players to showcase their skills and impress the selectors. Suryakumar’s absence from the tournament means he will miss a significant chance to demonstrate his form and push for inclusion in the Test squad.

India C, which was to be captained by Suryakumar in the first-round match against India D, will now need to find a replacement. This absence could impact the team’s preparation and strategic planning as they gear up for a challenging series against Bangladesh.

Duleep Trophy: A Platform for Emerging Talent

The Duleep Trophy has always been a crucial competition for Indian cricketers to make their case for national selection. This year's tournament features a key encounter between India A and India B at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As players vie for attention from the selectors, the tournament promises to be a battleground for emerging talent eager to make their mark.

Suryakumar Yadav's Test Career

Despite his leadership role in T20Is, Suryakumar has had limited opportunities in Test cricket. His sole appearance in the longest format came during the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia last year, where he scored just 8 runs in his single innings. Since then, he has been absent from the Test squad, focusing primarily on his role in T20 internationals.

Suryakumar’s recent appointment as India’s T20I captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma, marked a new chapter for Indian cricket. Under his leadership, India enjoyed a successful T20I series against Sri Lanka, winning 3-0 on their home turf. However, his unavailability for the Duleep Trophy raises questions about his chances of returning to the Test squad in the near future.

