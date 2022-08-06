India's premier T20 pacer Harshal Patel is set to miss the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 due to a side strain. Harshal is part of India's squad for the ongoing five-match T20 series against the West Indies. However, he has not played a single game in the series. Rib injury had kept the India right-arm quick out of selection. This also means that Indian team mangement could look at Arshdeep Singh as his replacement. Both the bowlers provide similar kinds of skills.

More to follow...