NewsCricket
HARSHAL PATEL

Big blow for Team India as THIS pacer set to miss Asia Cup 2022, doubtful for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Reports

This also means that Indian team mangement could look at Arshdeep Singh as his replacement. Both the bowlers provide similar kinds of skills.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 08:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Big blow for Team India as THIS pacer set to miss Asia Cup 2022, doubtful for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Reports

India's premier T20 pacer Harshal Patel is set to miss the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 due to a side strain. Harshal is part of India's squad for the ongoing five-match T20 series against the West Indies. However, he has not played a single game in the series. Rib injury had kept the India right-arm quick out of selection. This also means that Indian team mangement could look at Arshdeep Singh as his replacement. Both the bowlers provide similar kinds of skills.

More to follow...

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?