Big boost for Team India, Deepak Chahar hits nets after his wedding

India all-rounder Deepak Chahar has hit nets after his wedding to get back in a good rhythm and make a comeback into the national side. Chahar who has established himself as a bowling all-rounder in India's limited-overs squad sustained a hamstring quadriceps injury during the third T20I against West Indies in February. Chahar missed the IPL 2022 as well where he was picked by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings for a whopping price of 14 crores.

On Tuesday, Deepak shared a story on his Instagram handle where he was seen batting with a round hat on. Chahar was practising the cover drives with a throwdown specialist.

Chahar even missed the Sri Lanka series before the IPL 2022 as he was recovering from an injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The pacer suffered another back injury during his rehab at NCA which increased his wait for a return to cricketing action.

Meanwhile, Chahar got married with his partner Jaya Bhardwaj in Agra on Wednesday (June 1). The 29-year-old proposed to Jaya after CSK's last match of the IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings last year. The right-arm pacer had planned to propose Jaya during the playoffs stage of the IPL 2021, but MS Dhoni opined him to propose his partner earlier.

After the wedding, Deepak and Jaya flew to Delhi, where they threw a reception party on June 3 (Friday) at Kamal Mahal in ITC Maurya Hotel. Notably, former and current CSK stars like Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and Piyush Chawla attended the grand event. It was speculated that CSK skipper Dhoni and former India captain Virat Kohli will also attend the reception party. However, it is not yet known if both the cricket superstars made it to the function or not.