The Indian cricket team is all set to play five-match ODI series against West Indies in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup which will be played later this year in the month of October in Australia. India rested key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli for the series as the team mangement looks to give opportunities to young players in order to finalise the T20 WC squad while two of India's premier T20 players, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are recovering from injury.

BCCI's selection committee member told Inside Sports that vice-captain KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav could get fit and join the Indian squad ahead of the T20 series. Rahul was ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa at home due to a groin injury while Kuldeep had suffered a blow on his hand in the nets.

“Both KL and Kuldeep will have a fitness test this week. Their recovery is going really well and we hope they return to action. Kuldeep is already 80% match fit. For KL, it is a work in progress since he recently had a surgery. He has begun practice and depending on the level of fitness, we will take a call,” a member of the selection committee was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

KL Rahul is almost certain to open the batting for Team India given his extraordinary stats in the IPL seasons while Kuldeep will have to fight for his spot in the team against the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and R Ashwin. It will be interesting to see how these two perform in the T20I series against West Indies.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs West Indies T20I Schedule

July 29, 2022 - West Indies vs India 1st T20I - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad - 8 PM

Aug 1, 2022 - West Indies vs India 2nd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts - 8 PM

Aug 2, 2022 - West Indies vs India 3rd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts- 8 PM

Aug 6, 2022 - West Indies vs India 4th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida - 8 PM

Aug 7, 2022 - West Indies vs India 5th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida - 8 PM