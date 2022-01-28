हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Big rift in West Indies team involving captain Kieron Pollard ahead of India tour

West Indies will be arriving in India in the next few days to play limited-overs series, including 3 T20Is and ODIs each. 

(Source: Twitter)

However, even before they have arrived in India, the reports are coming of a rift in the team with captain Kieron Pollard at the center of it. 

As per Inside Sport, some voice notes are making rounds on social media which are highlighting that not all is good in the Windies camp. 

As per some reports in Carribean media, Kieron Pollard is involved in victimisation of all-rounder Odean Smith.

West Indies cricket board, however, has denied any such claim, calling them 'malicious'. 

A Cricket West Indies statetment read: "Cricket West Indies (CWI) is aware that earlier today, voice notes were circulated on social media, and in sections of the regional broadcast media, suggesting that there is a rift within the West Indies Senior Men’s team. Contrary to the unsubstantiated statements, containing unfounded and mischievous allegations, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is satisfied that there is no discord between the Team Captain and any member of the West Indies team."

Radio Jamaica has reported that ‘there will be a meeting to discuss issues over team management and their role in external player affairs between members of Cricket West Indies and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) on Friday over the issue’.

