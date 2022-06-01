हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka Vs Australia

Big SETBACK for Australia as THIS member tests positive for COVID-19, will miss start of Sri Lanka tour

The 40-year-old, who returned a positive test for the virus a day before Australia's T20 squad's departure to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, will isolate for a week in Melbourne and is likely to link up with the team in Colombo ahead of the second T20 on June 8.

Big SETBACK for Australia as THIS member tests positive for COVID-19, will miss start of Sri Lanka tour
File image (Source: Twitter)

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the opening week of his side's tour of Sri Lanka, starting Tuesday.

The 40-year-old, who returned a positive test for the virus a day before Australia's T20 squad's departure to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, will isolate for a week in Melbourne and is likely to link up with the team in Colombo ahead of the second T20 on June 8.

"Australian men's team head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be delayed in traveling to Sri Lanka for the start of the T20I series,'' Cricket Australia said on Wednesday. In his absence, assistant coach Michael Di Venuto will guide the T20 side. ''Michael Di Venuto will coach the Australian men's T20 side before Andrew McDonald re-joins the squad at the conclusion of seven days of isolation,'' CA added.

Australia and Sri Lanka play three T20Is, followed by five ODIs in Colombo and Pallekele. Post the limited-overs series, the Pat Cummins-led Australian red-ball team will play two Tests against the Island nation in Galle. This will be McDonald's first tour since being appointed full-time into the head coach role after he took over from Justin Langer in an interim capacity earlier in the year.

The players in the ODI and Australia 'A' squads are set to fly in later this week.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sri Lanka Vs AustraliaAndrew McDonaldCricket AustraliaSL vs Aus
Next
Story

Sourav Ganguly to begin a new chapter, BCCI president says, 'I am planning to start...'

Must Watch

PT10M22S

Suspense continues on the death of Bollywood's famous singer KK