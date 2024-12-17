Australia's bid for victory against India in the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy series has taken a blow with experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood likely to miss the rest of the matches with a calf injury that he sustained during the ongoing third Test at the Gabba.

Hazlewood bowled just one over during the first session on Tuesday after reporting a calf issue in the warm-up. He had a discussion with captain Pat Cummins, senior cricketer Steven Smith and team physio Nick Jones before being taken from the field due for further assessments.

The calf injury has also ruled the pacer out of the Brisbane Test, weakening Australia’s bowling attack. A replacement for Hazlewood is yet to be named.

"Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right-sided calf strain which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane," Cricket Australia said in an official statement.

"He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series," it added.

Notably, the 33-year-old had only just returned from a side strain issue that forced him to miss Australia's 10-wicket victory in Pink Ball Test at Adelaide, with fellow pacer Scott Boland making way for the crucial third Test of the series at the Gabba. Hazlewood had nicked off star India batter Virat Kohli on Monday, the third day of the match, with a fine delivery outside the off-stump.

Notably, Hazlewood hurt the same calf in August ahead of Australia's limited-overs tour of the United Kingdom. He missed the T20 series against Scotland but featured in ensuing matches against England.

Meanwhile, Boland, who took five wickets in the Adelaide Test, will likely take Hazlewood's spot in Australia's XI for the fourth Test, set to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Australia and India are locked at 1-1 in the five-match series, with both teams still to this point in the running for a World Test Championship Final spot, to be played at Lord's in June 2025.