Bipin Rawat death

Bipin Rawat’s demise: Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity in paying tribute to CDS General

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter were killed after the helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Bipin Rawat’s demise: Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity in paying tribute to CDS General
File image (Source: Twitter)

The Cricket fraternity paid heartfelt condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat who died this morning after a military helicopter carrying him crashed in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday (December 8) informed that General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter were killed after the helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.

Meanwhile, current and former Team India cricketers like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, and many others took to Twitter to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat.

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands.

CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019.

Notably, Rawat was the first Chief of Defence Staff of India. As the CDS, the officer from Pauri Garhwal who commanded the 5/11 Gorkha Rifles unit, became a four-star General.

