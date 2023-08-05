Birthday Throwback: Venkatesh Prasad's Perfect Reply To Aamer Sohail's Sledge Is Absolute Gold; Watch

Venkatesh Prasad turned 54 years old, on Saturday, August 5 2023. The former India pacer is one of the highly-opinionated former cricketers in India and was recently in news for slamming KL Rahul amid his poor run in international cricket. Prasad, fair to say, is hot-headed and does not shy away from speaking his heart out, even if some knives are out for him on social media. He had a successful ODI career. Prasad later became a bowling coach and did various stints with many Indian Premier League sides.

Coming to Prasad's 'angry' side, his send-off to Pakistan opening batter Aamer Sohail is still talked about among cricket fans. Whenever there is a buildup of an India vs Pakistan cricket match, the video of Prasad giving a send-off to Sohail comes up on social media.



In case you didn't know, Prasad and Sohail were engrossed in a mini battle of theirs in this ODI World Cup match from 1996. After hitting Prasad through the covers, Sohail pointed his bat to the direction in which the shot was played as if to tell him that he will continue to him over there. Prasad did not say anything then. But just the next ball, he sends Sohail's off stump walking. The Pakistani batter wanted to play the same shot but this time missed the line of the ball and lost his stumps. Prasad, this time, did not shy away from asking Sohail to return to the dressing room by pointing to the direction it was located.

Watch Prasad's perfect reply to Sohail here:

Happy birthday to one of the finest produced by India, Venkatesh Prasad!



Throwback to the time he gave a perfect reply to Aamir Sohail, what a moment that was! pic.twitter.com/QOffZhEOtO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 5, 2023

Prasad had a stellar playing career in which he played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India. In Tests, he completed 96 wickets while he finished his ODI career with 196 wickets. Not many know that Prasad was India's bowling coach in South Africa when MS Dhoni's Indian criket team won the historic ICC T20 World World Cup 2007 after beating Pakistan. Prasad is deeply religious person, and posts videos of him chanting mantras on his social media too.