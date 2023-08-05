trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644950
NewsCricket
VENKATESH PRASAD

Birthday Throwback: Venkatesh Prasad's Perfect Reply To Aamer Sohail's Sledge Is Absolute Gold; Watch

Prasad was young, fiery and emotional. He was also fired up because he had been sledged by a Pakistani batter in an high-intense IND vs PAK match at the World Cup. Sohail paid price for being too confident.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 11:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Birthday Throwback: Venkatesh Prasad's Perfect Reply To Aamer Sohail's Sledge Is Absolute Gold; Watch Venkatesh Prasad bowling out Aamer Sohail. (Source: Twitter)

Venkatesh Prasad turned 54 years old, on Saturday, August 5 2023. The former India pacer is one of the highly-opinionated former cricketers in India and was recently in news for slamming KL Rahul amid his poor run in international cricket. Prasad, fair to say, is hot-headed and does not shy away from speaking his heart out, even if some knives are out for him on social media. He had a successful ODI career. Prasad later became a bowling coach and did various stints with many Indian Premier League sides.

Also Read | 'Don't Care': Riyan Parag Attacks 'Faceless Trolls', Says Told Mother To Stay Off Instagram And Facebook

Coming to Prasad's 'angry' side, his send-off to Pakistan opening batter Aamer Sohail is still talked about among cricket fans. Whenever there is a buildup of an India vs Pakistan cricket match, the video of Prasad giving a send-off to Sohail comes up on social media. 

In case you didn't know, Prasad and Sohail were engrossed in a mini battle of theirs in this ODI World Cup match from 1996. After hitting Prasad through the covers, Sohail pointed his bat to the direction in which the shot was played as if to tell him that he will continue to him over there. Prasad did not say anything then. But just the next ball, he sends Sohail's off stump walking. The Pakistani batter wanted to play the same shot but this time missed the line of the ball and lost his stumps. Prasad, this time, did not shy away from asking Sohail to return to the dressing room by pointing to the direction it was located.

Watch Prasad's perfect reply to Sohail here:

Prasad had a stellar playing career in which he played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India. In Tests, he completed 96 wickets while he finished his ODI career with 196 wickets. Not many know that Prasad was India's bowling coach in South Africa when MS Dhoni's Indian criket team won the historic ICC T20 World World Cup 2007 after beating Pakistan. Prasad is deeply religious person, and posts videos of him chanting mantras on his social media too.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train