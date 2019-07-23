Birthday wishes pour in for Yuzvendra Chahal as he turns 29

New Delhi: Birthday wishes poured in for Yuzvendra Chahal as the Indian leg-spinner turned 29 on Tuesday. Indian cricketers took to Twitter to convey birthday wishes to Chahal on his special day.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a picture of Chahal that went viral during the World Cup and captioned the post as "Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal. Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain".
Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal .
Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain! pic.twitter.com/DJUuTtSfhM
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2019
"Have a fantastic day, bro @yuzi_chahal happy, happy birthday! stay blessed," Suresh Raina tweeted.
Have a fantastic day, bro @yuzi_chahal happy, happy birthday! stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/qdAncGjVof
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 23, 2019
"Have the best birthday G.O.A.T @yuzi_chahal," Rohit Sharma tweeted.
Have the best birthday G.O.A.T @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/7RLVKBjz2v
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 23, 2019
"Happy birthday chote miyaan @yuzi_chahal," Men in Blue`s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote.
Happy birthday chote miyaan @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/1KEaUOrApb
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 23, 2019
"Wish you a great birthday @yuzi_chahal, keep shining," batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said.
Wish you a great birthday @yuzi_chahal, keep shining
— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 23, 2019
"Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday, here`s a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV #TeamIndia," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote on Twitter.
Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday
Here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xBI3BxgUl6
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2019
"Happy 29th birthday to Yuzvendra Chahal, premier limited-overs spin bowler. In his younger days, he was quite the chess player too," Cricket World Cup`s official Twitter handle posted.
Happy 29th birthday to Yuzvendra Chahal, premier limited-overs spin bowler. In his younger days, he was quite the chess player too! pic.twitter.com/7CgBm5S4ec
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 23, 2019
Chahal has taken 130 wickets for India across all formats and has cemented his place in the limited-overs team as a frontline spinner. The spinner was a part of India`s World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals and managed to take 12 wickets in the tournament.
Chahal has also been named in the team squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.