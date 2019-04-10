close

Pakistan cricket team

Biryani blues: Wasim Akram slams Pakistan team's diet before World Cup

Wasim Akram says he has often seen national cricketers indulge in junk food at public events.

File photo

Diet is an essential part of a sportsperson's training before an important tournament. And in cricket, it does not get any bigger than the 50-over World Cup. For Pakistani cricketers, however, their diet before the all-important tournament seems to be least of considerations.

Former cricketer Wasim Akram recently lashed out at the national cricketers for indulging in junk food at numerous events. Dawn reported that Akram objected to the unchecked diet of national cricketers after seeing many of them eating fatty food, including biryani. "(Our) players are still being served biryani, you cannot compete against champions by feeding them biryani," he was quoted as saying.

Pakistan has not won the 50-over World Cup since 1992 and is often regarded as one of the most unfit teams in the world. Fans tend to still remember days gone by when Pakistani cricketers - especially the likes of Akram, Waqar Younis and even Imran Khan - were feared and revered in equal measure by rival players.

Not many around the world are putting their money on Pakistan lifting the World Cup this year. Sarfaraz Ahmed has been chosen to lead the side for the tournament in England which begins from May 30 but even he has often been questioned for his fitness and that of his fellow players.

While a list of 23 probables was announced earlier this month, the final squad of 15 would be announced on April 18. As for Akram, he feels every national cricketer in the country - whether in the World Cup team or not - needs to keep a better watch on what he eats - just as much as he does on how he trains.

