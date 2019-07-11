Bits and by pieces, he just ripped me apart: When Ravindra Jadeja proved Sanjay Manjrekar wrong

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar’s opinion about all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja seems to have changed after India’s semi-final match against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester. Days after criticising Jadeja publicly, Manjrekar has conceded that the cricketer “ripped” him apart “on all fronts” by “bits and pieces of sheer brilliance”.

The latest remark by the former Indian batsman, who is now a commentator, came after Jadeja hit a brilliant 77 off 59 balls, comprising four 6s and four 4s. He was also the most economical bowler for India, conceding just 34 runs in 10 overs and claiming one wicket. A video of Manjrekar was shared on microblogging site Twitter by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

When asked about Jadeja’s impressive performance in all departments of the game, Manjrekar said, “Bits and by pieces, he just ripped me apart today…bits and by pieces of sheer brilliance he just proved me wrong on all fronts.”

"By bits 'n' pieces of sheer brilliance, he's ripped me apart on all fronts."@sanjaymanjrekar has something to say to @imjadeja after the all-rounder's fantastic performance against New Zealand.#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i96h5bJWpE — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

He added, “But this Ravindra Jadeja we don’t see very often. In the last 40 innings, highest score has been around 33. Today he was brilliant, economical with the ball and that celebration!”

When joked by fellow commentators that Jadeja was looking for him after his brilliant knock, Manjrekar quipped, “Forgive me I wasn’t there…I have to apologise – star of today looking for me and I wasn’t there. I was in the lounge eating my lunch, I am so sorry.”

This comes just days after Jadeja and Manjrekar got into a spat following the latter’s statement that he was not a big fan of “bits and pieces” player like the all-rounder. The statement had irked Jadeja, who minced no words in hitting back at Manjrekar, saying, “enough of your verbal diarrhoea”.

Jadeja had said, “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar.”

In the semi-final match against New Zealand, Jadeja came out to bat when India was at 92/6. He steadied the innings along with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the duo stitched together a partnership of 116 runs. The left-hander was finally dismissed by Trent Boult in the 48th over. However, his exploits were not enough as the Men in Blue lost by 18 runs and were knocked out of ICC World Cup 2019.