Blame Game In England Camp After Defeat Against Australia In 2nd Ashes Test, Coach Brendon McCullum Says THIS

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

England found themselves trailing 0-2 against Australia in the Ashes 2023 following their loss in the Test match held at Lord's. The final day of the match was filled with excitement, culminating in a remarkable century by Ben Stokes. However, emotions ran high when England's wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow was run-out by Alex Carey. Bairstow, after evading the final ball of the over, marked his crease and began walking off to the other end, only to be caught outside the line by Carey's throw into the stumps. Upon review by the third umpire, Bairstow was declared run out, which left many England players and fans dissatisfied.

Expressing a similar sentiment, England coach Brendon McCullum stated that his team would not be socializing with the Australian team in the near future. In an interview with the BBC, McCullum remarked, "I can't imagine we'll be having a beer with them any time soon. We have three tests to land some blows and try to win the Ashes. That is where our focus will be." He further emphasized the importance of upholding "the spirit of the game" and acknowledged that one must live with the decisions made, as that is a part of life.

McCullum stressed that, from their perspective, they might have made a different decision if they were in the same situation. However, his comments drew criticism from the Australian media, who pointed out that McCullum had executed a similar run-out against Paul Collingwood during the 2009 Champions Trophy. Nevertheless, back then, New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori had chosen to recall the English batsman. Following the match, England captain Ben Stokes was questioned about the incident. He downplayed the controversy, stating that the correct decision had been made during the game.

