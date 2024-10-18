Blame Game In Indian Camp After Batting Collapse In IND vs NZ 1st Test, Captain Rohit Sharma Say THIS

In a shocking turn of events during the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru, India suffered a catastrophic batting collapse, leading to their lowest score at home—46 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma, visibly affected by the defeat, took full responsibility for his decision to bat first after winning the toss, admitting he misjudged the pitch conditions. The fallout of this game has ignited a blame game within the Indian camp, leaving fans and analysts alike pondering the ramifications of this shocking defeat.

A Puzzling Toss Decision

Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first raised eyebrows, especially given the preceding rain and the pitch’s damp conditions. “You see and you try and make the judgment. Sometimes you make the right call, sometimes you don't, and I was on the other side of it this time around,” Sharma said in a post-match conference, showcasing his frustration.

Choosing to field three spinners—Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav—while sidelining pacer Akash Deep seemed strategic at first. However, the reality was stark; the pitch favored fast bowlers, and India found themselves reeling at 36 for 6 by lunch.

The Cost of Misjudgment

Sharma’s rationale for picking three spinners was based on the bare appearance of the pitch, where he anticipated it would settle down for the spinners as the game progressed. “We thought it would do whatever it has to do in the first couple of sessions, and then it’s going to take turn as the game goes on,” he explained. However, the actual conditions told a different story, leading to a disastrous batting performance that will haunt the Indian side.

The team’s collective failure to adapt to the conditions has raised concerns about their strategy moving forward. The inability to gauge the pitch correctly not only resulted in a historic low but also placed immense pressure on the batting lineup for the remainder of the Test.

Standout Performances by New Zealand

On the other hand, New Zealand's bowlers capitalized on the conditions, showcasing relentless pressure on the Indian batsmen. Matt Henry was particularly effective, taking three wickets that contributed significantly to India’s early collapse. His performance highlighted the depth of New Zealand's bowling attack and their ability to exploit the weaknesses in India's batting order.

New Zealand finished the day in a commanding position, leading by 134 runs with seven wickets in hand. This early advantage shifted the momentum firmly in their favor, leaving the Indian camp scrambling to recover from a dire situation.

Kohli’s Unfamiliar Position



Another talking point was Virat Kohli’s batting position at No. 3, a role he hadn’t occupied since 2016. With Shubman Gill injured, Kohli’s promotion was a calculated risk, but it backfired as he fell for a duck after just 12 balls. Rohit defended the decision, emphasizing the importance of experienced players taking responsibility. “The experienced players are the ones who have to take that extra responsibility,” he said. However, with Kohli’s dismal performance at this position, the pressure is mounting on the veteran player.