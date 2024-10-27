Blame Game In Indian Camp After Series Loss In IND vs NZ 2nd Test; Ex-World Cup Winner Questions Pune Pitch

IND vs NZ: In a historic upset, India suffered their first home series loss in over a decade, as New Zealand defeated them by 113 runs in the Pune Test, marking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This defeat not only ended India’s 12-year unbeaten streak at home but also stirred criticism and concerns over the pitch conditions and team performance.

Captain Rohit Sharma Acknowledges Team's Struggles

Indian captain Rohit Sharma admitted that the team couldn’t find its rhythm, allowing New Zealand to post a competitive 259 in the first innings, while the Indian batting lineup collapsed for just 156. Capitalizing on India’s struggle, New Zealand went on to add another 255 runs in the second innings, leaving India with a daunting target of 358. In response, India was bowled out for 245, conceding a 113-run defeat.

Sharma acknowledged the team’s shortcomings, stating, "We didn't play well; we didn’t bat well in the first innings. The batters do understand they failed to handle the challenge presented by the pitch."

Madan Lal Criticizes Pune Pitch

Amid growing debates, World Cup-winning former cricketer Madan Lal voiced frustration with the Pune pitch. Known for its unpredictable turn, the Pune track didn’t work in India’s favor. In 2017, India faced a similar issue on this surface against Australia, where they suffered a significant defeat. Many expected this rank-turner to aid India’s spinners and potentially help them bounce back after the first Test loss in Bengaluru, but instead, it highlighted the team’s weaknesses on turning tracks.

Aakash Chopra Backs Pitch, Criticizes Batters

Ex-India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra countered the pitch criticism, suggesting that the Indian batters lacked adaptability rather than the pitch being at fault. "If you can’t bat on a slow-turning wicket, you should blame yourself. Spin has become a big problem for us," Chopra commented, highlighting India’s struggles against spin in recent years.

Mitchell Santner’s Career-Best Performance

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner capitalized on the conditions and made the Pune pitch his playground, taking a career-best 7/53 in the first innings and following it up with 6/104 in the second. His outstanding figures were instrumental in dismantling India’s batting lineup, particularly exposing their vulnerability against spin.

Final Test in Mumbai: India’s Last Stand

With one match remaining, India will hope to redeem themselves in the final Test in Mumbai. A victory is critical to keep their World Test Championship (WTC) Final qualification hopes alive. A strong finish is especially crucial as India heads to Australia for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where a series win could secure their spot in the WTC Final.

The team will need to regroup and address their issues against spin, batting under pressure, and maintaining consistency as they gear up for a challenging overseas tour. The final Test offers not only a chance to salvage pride but also an opportunity to demonstrate resilience amidst adversity.