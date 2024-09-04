Blame Game In Pakistan Camp After Home Series Defeat Against Pakistan, Captain Shan Masood Says THIS

The recent Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh has left the hosts grappling with disappointment and introspection. Pakistan’s Test captain, Shan Masood, did not mince words as he reflected on the team's performance, expressing profound discontent after Bangladesh's historic 2-0 series victory. The series began with Bangladesh achieving a momentous 10-wicket win in the first Test, marking their maiden Test victory over Pakistan. The second Test, marred by rain, saw Bangladesh seize the advantage, culminating in a six-wicket triumph that sealed their clean sweep. Despite a promising start in the second Test, where Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 26/6, the visitors' resilience turned the tide.

Masood’s Frustration

Shan Masood’s post-match comments were a mix of frustration and regret. “I am extremely disappointed,” Masood said, echoing the sentiments of a nation expecting better. The captain pointed to missed opportunities and recurring issues that have plagued the team. “We haven't learnt our lessons,” he added, referring to the team's failure to capitalize on key moments, such as their inability to dismiss Bangladesh’s tailenders when they had them on the ropes.

Fitness and Technique: Areas of Concern

Masood highlighted two critical areas that need immediate attention: fitness and mental resilience. Test cricket demands sustained physical and mental endurance, and Masood acknowledged that Pakistan has fallen short in both aspects. “The fitness needs to be improved. We played the last game with four fast bowlers, which indicates the physical demands of Test cricket,” he explained. He stressed that players must be prepared for the rigorous demands of a five-day match and, potentially, a prolonged series.

Tactical and Technical Shortcomings

In addition to fitness issues, Masood pointed out tactical and technical shortcomings. The captain recalled Pakistan’s initial control in the series, where promising starts failed to translate into substantial scores. The inability to convert promising innings into match-winning performances was evident, with standout moments from Bangladesh’s Litton Das, who scored a crucial 138 in the first Test, serving as a stark reminder of what Pakistan could have achieved. “We need to learn from Litton Das,” Masood advised. “He converted his starts into a big score, something we failed to do. Our partnerships were often short-lived, which didn’t help our cause.”