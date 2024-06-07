Blame Game In Pakistan Camp After Shocking Defeat Against USA: Captain Babar Azam Blames Bowlers

The United States stunned Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday. The match went to a Super Over after both teams tied at the end of 40 overs. Pakistan batted first and scored 159 for 7, with Babar Azam making 44 off 43 balls. Pakistan was struggling at 26 for 3 in 4.4 overs before Babar and Shadab Khan added 72 runs together. Shaheen Afridi also contributed with an unbeaten 23 off 16 balls. Nosthush Kenjige was the best bowler for the USA, taking 3 wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

Chasing 160, the USA finished at 159 for 3 in 20 overs. Needing 5 runs off the last ball, Nitish Kumar hit Haris Rauf for a four to tie the match and force a Super Over. In the Super Over, the USA set a target of 19 runs for Pakistan, who could only manage 13 in response.

Babar Azam Blame Bowlers For This Loss

According to Pakistan captain Babar Azam the score of 159 was enough to defend against co-hosts USA. However, Azam blamed the bowlers' poor performance for the shocking loss at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.

Babar Azam's Press Conference

Babar said, “The early-morning wicket helped bowlers in the powerplay. However, as the day progressed, the pitch seemed to settle and the conditions were not different. The early start time of 10:30 AM naturally gives the fast bowlers an advantage, as there is more moisture and ‘juice’ in the pitch during the cooler morning hours. USA bowlers capitalized on these favorable conditions and executed their game plan effectively.”

“Despite some help in the second innings, our bowling was subpar, particularly in the first 10 overs. While we managed to recover later on, the opposition had already seized the momentum by that point. Given the quality of our bowling attack, we should have been able to defend that total on this pitch,” stated Azam.

“Our bowling performance was subpar. We failed to take any wickets in the first six overs. When spinners isn’t taking wickets in the middle overs, it puts immense pressure on the team. Although we managed to make a comeback after ten overs, the US team deserves credit for their strong finish in the Super Over,” he continued.

“The ball was holding a bit and moving in the first six overs. Shadab and I built a solid partnership to gain momentum. But we lost wickets in quick succession, which proved to be the turning point as the momentum shifted. Middle order needs to step up and deliver in such games. This is not an excuse – USA did not play exceptionally well, we performed poorly,” he further stated.

Pakistan's Next Game Is Against India

Pakistan is in trouble after losing to the USA. Their next game against India will be almost like a knockout match. It will take place at Nassau County Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. Historically, Pakistan has struggled against India in T20 World Cups, losing six out of seven matches. However, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, remains optimistic, saying the outcome will depend on which team stays composed.