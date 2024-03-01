trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726374
Blame Game In RCB Camp After First Defeat In WPL 2024, Captain Smriti Mandhana Says THIS

Despite a promising start in the chase, RCB witnessed a middle-order collapse, failing to maintain momentum after Sophie Devine's departure.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 08:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a setback in the Women's Premier League 2024 as they faced a 25-run defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC). Captain Smriti Mandhana pointed out that the team faltered primarily on the bowling front, which led to their downfall. Despite a solid start, RCB's bowling unit failed to maintain consistency, allowing DC to capitalize on crucial opportunities.

Missed Chances

The match witnessed crucial moments where RCB missed golden opportunities to tighten the grip on the game. Drops by Shreyanka and Sophie Devine proved costly as Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey capitalized on these chances, steering DC to a formidable total of 194/5. The failure to maintain line and length, particularly in the final five overs, allowed DC to amass 70 runs, dealing a severe blow to RCB's aspirations.

"The way we bowled in the first two matches, we didn't live up to that with our bowling. But one bad day in such a tournament happens, we have to come back strongly. They were plus 15 but we are in the game, but the chat was if myself and Sophie bat till the 14th over then we have a chance," Mandhana said after the game

"We won't be too critical, we didn't bowl and field the way we wanted, it happens but we move on," she added.

DC's Dominance

Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, and Arundhati Reddy showcased their batting prowess, picking up boundaries effortlessly. Jonassen's unbeaten 36* and Reddy's quickfire partnership with her ensured DC's stronghold on the game. Their aggressive batting display propelled DC to a commanding total, leaving RCB with a daunting task during the chase.

RCB's Middle Order Collapse

Despite a promising start in the chase, RCB witnessed a middle-order collapse, failing to maintain momentum after Sophie Devine's departure. The inability to stabilize the innings resulted in RCB falling short of the target, handing DC a well-deserved victory. Mandhana acknowledged the need for her and Devine to anchor the innings longer to have a chance at victory.

Mandhana's Reflections

Reflecting on the defeat, Mandhana emphasized the importance of learning from the experience and bouncing back stronger. While acknowledging the team's shortcomings in bowling and fielding, she remained optimistic about RCB's prospects in the tournament. Mandhana's pragmatic approach highlights the team's determination to overcome setbacks and strive for success in subsequent matches.

Moving Forward

As RCB regroups after the defeat, there's a sense of resilience within the camp. Mandhana's reassurance to not dwell on the defeat excessively underscores the team's focus on the journey ahead. With lessons learned from their first defeat, RCB aims to rectify their mistakes and showcase their true potential in the upcoming matches of the Women's Premier League 2024.

