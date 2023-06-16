Blamed For India's ICC Trophy Drought, This Ex-Cricketer Silences Troll

India's loss to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final has left fans devastated. There was a lot of hope and excitement before the final and the team was backed to end their ICC Trophy drought. However, those hopes were shattered as the Pat Cummins-led Australian team beat India by 209 runs. Now, some people need different modes to vent their frustration and Twitter has often proven to be that medium. One such fan took to Twitter, blaming former cricketer Aakash Chopra for India's loss. However, Chopra responded humorously.

Taking to Twitter, a fan commented, "India never won a cup since Aakash Chopra became a commentator."

What Did Aakash Chopra Say

Replying to this, Chopra said, "I commentated on the 2013 Champions Trophy. And Asia Cup after that. But I get your point. Somebody has to be blamed for the losses. I will take it."

Chopra, who was widely recognised as a prominent commentator for Star Sports, recently left the channel and joined Jio Cinema. Seizing the opportunity to poke fun at his departure, another fan tweeted, "This time India will surely win because @cricketaakash is now NOT with @StarSportsIndia."

Refusing to let the trolls go unnoticed, Chopra once again responded in his characteristic style, saying, "You surely aren't talking about the WTC finals? I wasn't there for that too."

India’s No-Show In WTC Final

In the WTC final, India’s batting was disappointing as they were bundled out for 234 runs in pursuit of Australia's imposing total of 444. The side has to quickly brush this loss aside and embark on their next tour, which is the series against West Indies. It starts on July 12 and will feature all three formats.

It will be interesting to see the teams the selectors pick considering this will start a new round in the World Test Championship. Also, the selectors will be keen to try out new names in the shortest format and, as per reports, several performers in the IPL could be rewarded with an India cap.