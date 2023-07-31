BLK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers LPL 2023 Match in Colombo, 730PM IST, July 31

Get ready for an exciting Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 clash as B-Love Kandy (BLK) takes on Colombo Strikers (CS) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, July 31. CS faced a tough loss in the opening fixture against Jaffna Kings (JK) in the fourth LPL, losing by 21 runs. In contrast, BLK is all set to make their debut in the ongoing tournament.

BLK boasts an impressive squad with standout players like Angelo Mathews, Asif Ali, Dinesh Chandimal, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and more. On the other side, CS also possesses a talented roster with international cricketers such as Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, and Chamika Karunaratne. BLK aims to begin the tournament on a high note, while CS is determined to bounce back and secure their first victory.

Match Details:

It's quite a party at the RPICS tonight, just like the fans wanted it!#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/6aHukiOwgh — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) July 30, 2023

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers

Lanka Premier League 2023

Date: July 31

Time: 7:30 pm IST / 02:00 pm GMT / 7:30 pm local

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers: Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has consistently favoured spinners, making it crucial for the team winning the toss to opt for fielding first. Fast bowlers could also play a significant role if they bowl in the right areas.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Mohammad Haris Batters: Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka All-rounders: Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Nawaz Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Babar Azam (vc)

Mohammad Nawaz (c), Matheesha Pathirana (vc)

Dream11 Prediction Backups: Chamika Karunaratne, Wahab Riaz, Dinesh Chandimal, Dushmantha Chameera