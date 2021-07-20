‘Bol ke kiya’: Ishan Kishan says he ran out Sri Lanka batsman after announcing it

Trust Ishan Kishan to do things differently. The India batsman-wicketkeeper was in an upbeat mood during the second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. At one point of the match, he ran out Sri Lanka batsman Lakshan Sandakan, but the action replay of the run out was even better.

In the replay video, he can be heard saying ‘bol ke kiya’ (did it after announcing it). Even the commentators laughed at Kishan’s cocky self. This is interesting because in the first match, which was also Kishan’s debut international ODI, he hit a six on the first ball he faced. Later, in a video posted by the BCCI, he could be seen telling Yujvendra Chahal about how he told his teammates beforehand about his planning.

The new breed of Indian cricketers are full of confidence and don’t hesitate in speaking up their mind. It also shows in their brand of fearless cricket, something that Virat Kohli has been an excellent exponent of.

Earlier in the day, Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the second One-day International against India at the R Premadasa Stadium.

India have retained the playing XI that won the first match on Sunday by seven wickets. For Sri Lanka though, pace bowler Kasun Rajitha has replaced Isuru Udana.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

