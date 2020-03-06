Book your dates: Kings XI Punjab's full schedule for IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab will square off with Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in their opening match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on March 30.

In February, the KL Rahul-led side taken to their official Twitter handle to release their home and away league stage fixtures for the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament, which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.

"Jisda assi saaryaan nu intezaar si! Have you booked your dates for #IPL2020? #SaddaPunjab," Kings XI had written along with the picture of a schedule.

Jisda assi saaryaan nu intezaar si! Have you booked your dates for #IPL2020? #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/vThAZAtlrV — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 16, 2020

A total of seven home and seven away league games will be played by Kings XI Punjab, with the franchise's last league clash taking place against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 17.

However, there has been a big change in the schedule for this year's IPL. Saturday doubleheaders have been done away by the IPL, with only six doubleheaders taking place throughout the season which will be held only on Sundays.

In order to accommodate these extra matches, the league stage has now been extended from five to six weeks.

Though the fixture for the knockout stage is yet to be announced, the final of the IPL 2020 will take place on May 24 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Notably, Kings XI Punjab are one of the only three teams--the others being Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore-- who are yet to lift the title at the IPL.

The Punjab-based franchise has spent a total of Rs 26.20 crore on nine players they purchased at the IPL Players' Auction in December 2019. Australia's Glenn Maxwell was their most expensive player with Rs 10.75 crore.

Here is the full list of Kings XI Punjab players:

Retained: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Traided in: K Gowtham, J Suchith

New Players: Glenn Maxwell (10.75 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (8.5 crore), Deepak Hooda (50 lakh), Ishan Porel (20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (2 crore), James Neesham (50 lakh), Chris Jordan (3 crore), Tajinder Dhillon (20 lakh), Prabhsimran Singh (55 lakh)