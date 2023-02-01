Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Usman Khawaja Shares Hilarious Meme After he MISSES FLIGHT to India due to Visa Delay

Usman Khawaja took the news of his India visa not arriving on time in a positive way. The Australian cricketer posted a meme on his Instagram to tell his visa story. It was a popular meme from popular Netflix series Narcos. Earlier, Cricket Australia (CA) had announced that except Khawaja, all players in the Test squad boarded the flight to India and Khawaja was stranded due to a delayed visa issue. Khawaja then informed his fans about the news with a hilarious meme. He wrote: "Me waiting for my Indian Visa like… #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow."

Check out Khawaja's meme game below:

CA said that they are expecting the visa arrival by Wednesday and on Thursday, Khawaja will be able to fly to India. Fans in the comments section are saying that his visa delay could be to do with Khawaja's roots from Pakistan. However, the cricketer himself did not say anything like that. Even CA refused to mentioned anything of that sort in their release.

Khawaja is looking forward to the four-match series. He recently was awarded the Shane Warne medal for becoming the best Test player for Australia last year. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife for all that she has done for him.

"You are the rock. You know how much I love you. When I got dropped in 2019, you gave me unconditional love. I’m getting emotional thinking about a very tough time in my life. You loved me when I was playing for Australia, you loved me when I was playing for Queensland, even when I was a ‘clubbie’ playing for ‘Valleys’ you gave me unconditional love. You love Usman Khawaja the person, not Usman Khawaja the cricketer – and for that, I’m truly indebted to you. Without you, I wouldn’t be standing here right now," he had said.

India play Australia in the four-match Tests series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. India are current holders. The series starts on February 9 in Mumbai.