Border Gavaskar Trophy: Will Rohit Sharma Play The 1st IND vs AUS Test?

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma may miss the first Test match against Australia in Perth. Rohit said that he is not sure of taking part in the opening Test against Australia. While speaking on Jio Cinema, former cricketer Abhinav Mukund stated that the Indian skipper was expecting his second child with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and would likely to miss the Test match.

"Right now, I am not too sure whether I'll be going, but let's see. Fingers crossed," Rohit Sharma said after the third Test match in Mumbai.

It will turn out to be a massive setback for the Indian team if Rohit misses out on playing the first Test against Australia. If the Indian team wants to play the WTC final in 2025, they have to win four of their remaining five Tests against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to replace Rohit Sharma as a skipper in the first Test against Australia. The Indian team will take part in the five Test matches and will travel to Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney after the first Test match at Perth.

Recently, the Indian team lost the three-match Test series at home against New Zealand. It transpired for the first time after a long gap of 12 years that India lost a Test series at home.

"Yes absolutely (bitter pill to swallow). Losing a series, a Test match, is never easy... something that is not easily digestible. We didn't play our best cricket. New Zealand played better throughout the series. There were a lot of mistakes we did," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We failed as a unit. When you are chasing a target like that, you want runs on the board. That was in my mind and it did not come off. When it does not come off it does not look great," he added.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.