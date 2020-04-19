Born April 19, 1966: Paul Reiffel, former Australian bowler

On April 19 in 1966, former Australian bowler Paul Reiffel, who later went on to become the first Test player from the country to become a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) umpires panel, was born.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle to extend its warm greetings to Reiffel, who turned 54 on Sunday.

Listing down the cricket records of Reiffel, the ICC wrote, "The former Australia international featured in 35 Tests and 92 ODIs, scoring 1,458 runs and taking 210 wickets.In October 2008, he became the first Test player from his country to become a member of the ICC international umpires panel.Happy birthday to Paul Reiffel!."

The former Australia international featured in 35 Tests and 92 ODIs, scoring 1,458 runs and taking 210 wickets. In October 2008, he became the first Test player from his country to become a member of the ICC international umpires panel. Happy birthday to Paul Reiffel! pic.twitter.com/gvHHWq95GP — ICC (@ICC) April 19, 2020

Reiffel was known for his impeccable command of line, length and seam movement. He had managed to bag 30 wickets in his two tours to England where he played seven Tests.

The former Australian bowler also claimed seven wickets in Australia's victory over West Indies in Jamaica during the 1994-95 tour.

Reiffel, who made his international debut for the national side during an ODI series against India in 1992, finished his career with a total of 104 wickets in 35 matches in the longest format of the game and 106 wickets in 92 One-Day Internationals.

Before the end of his international career, his common-sense batting made him a formidable tailender as he managed to average 66 with the bat in eight Test matches in 1997.

After his retirement as a player, the Australian switched to umpiring and he is currently a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires.