Humesh Rutherford

Born April 27, 1989: Hamish Rutherford, New Zealand cricketer

Rutherford received his maiden cap for the New Zealand cricket team during a Twenty20I match against England in Auckland in February 2013.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Former New Zealand opener Hamish Rutherford, who appeared in 28 matches for the national side across the three formats, was born on this day in 1989.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle to extend birthday greetings to Rutherford.

Posting a picture of Rutherford from a match, the world's cricket governing body wished the New Zealander on his special occassion and informed the followers that the batsman smashed a blistering knock of 171 run on his Test debut against England.

"On his Test debut in 2013, he registered a magnificent 171 against England. He has represented Flag of New Zealand in 28 matches across formats.Happy birthday, Hamish Rutherford!," the ICC tweeted.

The 31-year-old received his maiden cap for the New Zealand cricket team during a Twenty20I match against England in Auckland in February 2013. He scored 151 runs in eight matches he played for the national side in the shortest format of the game.

Rutherform also appeared in four ODIs and 16 Tests for New Zealand, managing 770 runs across the two formats.

Besides this, Rutherford has also appeared in 103 first-class matches and amassed 6,242 runs in it. He has also notched up 3,175 runs in 91 List A matches and 3,191 runs in 137 T20s he has played so far.

 

Humesh RutherfordICCTestEnglandNew ZealandCricket
