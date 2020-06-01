Born June 1, 1991: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Indian woman cricketer

Indian women's cricket team spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who has made a total of 69 international appearances for the national side so far, was born on this day in 1991.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday greetings to Gayakwad, who turned 29 on Monday.

Posting a picture of Gayakwad, the world's cricket governing body shared her cricket stats with its followers.

"69 internationals, 107 wickets, Holds the record for the best bowling figures for India in ICC Women's @cricketworldcup. Happy birthday to Rajeshwari Gayakwad," the ICC wrote.

Gayakwad made her international debut for India during the One-Day International (ODI) clash against Sri Lanka women in January 2014.She has made 40 appearances for the Women in Blue in the 50-over format and bagged 67 wickets.

The Indian women's cricket team spinner has also played 28 matches in the shortest format of the game and claimed 35 wickets in it.

Gayakwad has also taken five wickets in only Test match she played against South Africa in November 2014.

Gayakwad was also part of the Indian women's cricket team that slumped to an 85-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup.