Born June 18, 1987: Moeen Ali, England cricketer

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who has appeared in a total of 190 international matches for his national side so far, was born on this day in 1987.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday greetings to Ali, who turned 37 on Thursday.

Posting a picture of Ali, the world's cricket governing body also listed down the cricket stats of the all-rounder.

"60 Tests, 102 ODIs, 28 T20Is, 4,849 international runs, 282 international wickets, 2019 men's @cricketworldcup winner. Happy birthday to all-rounder Moeen Ali," the ICC wrote.

Ali made his international debut during England's One-Day International (ODI) match against West Indies in February 28 before making T20I debut against the same side a month later.

The England spinner received his maiden cap in the longest format of the game against Sri Lanka in June 2014.

Since his debut, Ali has played in 60 Tests, scoring 2,782 runs and claiming 181 wickets.He has scored 1,783 runs and bagged 85 wickets in 102 ODIs he has played so far.

Ali has also notched up 284 runs and 16 wickets in 28 matches he played in the shortest format of the game.

Ali holds the record of scoring the third-fastest ODI century by an England batsman.He achieved the feat when he scored 53-ball ton during England's 124-run win over West Indies in September 2017.

The England player was also a part of the national squad that lifted their maiden ICC World Cup title in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, he was also named in the 30-member list of players for 'behind closed door training camp' ahead of the three-match Test series against West Indies, beginning July 8.