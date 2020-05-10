Born May 10,1958: Tauseef Ahmed, former Pakistan cricketer

Former Pakistan cricketer Tauseef Ahmed, who appeared in 104 matches for the national side between 1980 and 1993, was born on this day in 1958.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm wishes to Ahmed on his 62nd birthday.

Posting a picture of Ahmed, the world's cricket governing body listed down the stats of the former Test off-spinner besides also informing its followers that the cricketer played a vital role in Pakistan's famous win over India in 1987.

"34 Tests, 70 ODIs, 148 international wickets.The former Pakistan spinner played a vital role in their famous 16-run victory over India in the Bengaluru Test in 1987. He snared nine wickets in the match.Happy birthday, Tauseef Ahmed!," the ICC tweeted.

Ahmed made his debut for Pakistan during a Test match against Australia in 1980 and claimed seven wickets in his first international match.He went on to make 34 appearances for the national side in the longest format of the game and bagged 93 wickets in it.

Ahmed also played a significant role in Pakistan's famous 16-run win over India in Bangalore in 1986-87, when he snared nine wickets.

The former Pakistan spinner earned his maiden ODI cap for the side against Sri Lanka in March 1982.He claimed 55 wickets in 70 matches he played for Pakistan in the 50-over format of the game.

Besides this, Ahmed has also took 697 wickets in 176 first-class matches and 185 wickets in 177 List A games he played during his cricketing career.