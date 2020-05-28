Born May 28, 1977: Ashwell Prince, former South African cricketer

Former South African cricketer Ashwell Prince,who appeared in a total of 119 matches for the national side across all the three formats of the game, was born on this day in 1977.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday greetings to Prince, who turned 43 on Thursday.

Posting a picture of Prince, the world's cricket governing body listed down the career stats of the former South African batsman.

"119 internationals, 4,688 runs, Test batting average of 41.64.Happy birthday to former South Africa batsman, Ashwell Prince," the ICC tweeted.

Prince made his international debut for South Africa with a Test match against Australia in Johannesburg in February 2002. He went on to play a total of 66 matches for the side in the longest format of the game, amassing 3,665 runs.

In October 2002, the former South African cricketer received his maiden ODI cap during a series against Bangladesh. Prince notched up 1,018 runs in 52 ODIs he played during his cricket career.

Meanwhile, Prince only appearance for South Africa in the shortest format of the game came in October 2005 when he featured in a T20I match against New Zealand in Johannesburg.

Besides this, Prince also smashed 18,484 runs in 288 first-class matches and 6,315 runs in 262 List-A games he played during his career.

Prince, who bid adieu to the game in September 2015, is currently serving as the head coach of Cape Cobras cricket team.