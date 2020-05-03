Born May 3, 1990: James Pattinson, Australian fast bowler

Australian fast bowler James Pattinson, who has appeared in 40 matches for the national side across all three formats of the game, was born on this day in 1990.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm greetings to Pattinson on his birthday.

Sharing a picture of Pattinson, the world's cricket governing body said that the Australian pacer has bagged 81 wickets in just 21 matches he played in the longest format of the game for the national side at an average of 26.33.

"In just 21 Tests he has picked up 8️1 wickets at an average of 2️6.33.Happy birthday to Australia fast bowler, James Pattinson," the ICC wrote.

In just Tests he has picked up wickets at an average of Happy birthday to fast bowler, James Pattinson pic.twitter.com/HNNvxBbHMc — ICC (@ICC) May 3, 2020

Pattinson made his debut for Australia during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh at Sher Bangla National Stadium in April, 2011. He has so far claimed 16 wickets in 15 matches he played in the 50-over format.

He received his first Test cap for Australia in the same year in December during a series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Pattinson T20I debut came in October 2011 against South Africa at Newlands and he has so far taken three wickets in four matches he played in the shortest format of the game.

While Pattinson made his last appearance for Australia against New Zealand in January 2020, he has not featured for the national side in ODIs and T20Is since September 2015 and March 2012, repectively.

In the 2019 Ashes series, he made a comeback to the national Test team after a three and a half year of absence.