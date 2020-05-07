Born May 7, 1972: Upul Chandana, former Sri Lankan leg-spinner

Former Sri Lankan leg-spinner Upul Chandana, who has appeared in a total of 163 matches for the national side, was born on this day in 1972.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm wishes to Chandana on the bowler's 48th birthday.

Posting a picture of Chandana, the world's cricket governing body listed down the cricketing career figures of the former Sri Lankan leg-spinner.

"163 international appearances, 188 wickets, Seven half-centuries.He was also an outstanding fielder. Happy birthday Sri Lanka's Upul Chandana!," the ICC tweeted.

Chandana began his career for Sri Lanka during a One-Day International (ODI) clash against Australia at Sharjah in April 1994. He went on to make 147 appearances for the national side in the 50-over format, notching up 151 wicketes in it besides also contributing 1,627 runs in it.

Besides this, the former leg-spinner also played 16 Tests for Sri Lanka and grabbed 37 wickets in it while also scoring 616 runs in the longest format of the game.

Considered as one of the best leg spinners ever played for Sri Lanka, Chandana was also part of the national squad that clinched the ICC World Cup in 1996.

Chandana, who was also a competent lower-order batsman as he scored a total of seven half-centuries at international level, bid adieu to international cricket in October 2007 following his side's tour of Bangladesh.

Besides this, Chandana has also appeared in 165 first-class matches and 258 List A games, notching up 469 and 306 wickets, respectively.