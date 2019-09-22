Bowling coach Waqar Younis to miss Pakistan's first ODI against Sri Lanka

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis is all set to miss his side's opening ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at National Stadium in Karachi on September 27 as he will travel to Sydney to attend his daughter’s graduation ceremony.

However, Waqar will return in time for the second one-dayer on September 29 and join Pakistan men’s team in Karachi.

Waqar had conveyed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this commitment prior to his appointment as the bowling coach.

As far as Pakistan squad is concerned, batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have been recalled in the 16-member ODI team for the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Besides them, spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, fast bowler Mohammad Rizwan and batsman Abid Ali have also returned to the national squad, which was chosen by Pakistan men’s team head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Hasan Ali have also missed out a place in the squad for the Sri Lanka series due to a back spasm. He will now undergo rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Following the ODI series, the two teams are also scheduled to play three-match T20I series, starting from October 5 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.