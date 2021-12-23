हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BPL 2021-22

BPL 2022: Bangladesh Premier League to begin from THIS date

BPL governing council chairman Ismail Haider Mallick said Bangladesh is prepared to hold the tournament and teams registered have to make payment before the showpiece event begins.

BPL 2022: Bangladesh Premier League to begin from THIS date
File image (Source: Twitter)

The 2021-22 season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will begin from January 21 with the final scheduled to be played on February 18.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the players' draft will take place on Monday. During the BPL game, a team has to select three foreign cricketers.

BPL governing council chairman Ismail Haider Mallick said Bangladesh is prepared to hold the tournament and teams registered have to make payment before the showpiece event begins.

"There was a bit of uncertainty regarding the BPL. We had to consider whether the Bangladesh team can finally play in New Zealand due to the Covid situation. We were prepared to hold the BPL," ESPNcricinfo quoted Haider Mallick as saying.

"Six teams have registered with us. We have a few conditions for them - they have to guarantee the participation money. They have to make this payment before the tournament starts," he added.

BPL will be staged across three venues across Dhaka, Sylhet, and Chattogram.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BPL 2021-22Bangladesh Premier League
Next
Story

Aaron Finch joins 10,000 club in T20 cricket, 6th member after Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and Shoaib Malik

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Headlines: CM Yogi avoided question on Teni