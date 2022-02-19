BPL 2022: Comilla Victorians beat Fortune Barishal by 1 run to become champions - WATCH

The BPL 2022 final clash between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal on Friday turned out to be a thrilling contest with Victorians winning the title by just 1 run.

The match witnessed some explosive batting from both the teams and towards the end it came down to Barishal needing 3 runs from 1 ball. Towhid Hridoy was on strike with Mujeeb Ur Rahman at the other end. Bowler Shohidul Islam had the chance and ball in his hand to win it for the Comilla Victorians. He bowled a quick one outside off-stump, Hridoy reached it with all he could but was able to only a single. Comilla Victorians won the BPL 2022 against Fortune Barishal by just one run to mark a remarkable recovery in the finals.

Shohidul Islam's last over proved out to be a difference between the two sides as Barishal, who were chasing 152, needed just ten off it. Sunil Narine was also impressive in all departments. The Windies all-rounder took the crucial wicket of Dwayne Bravo and conceded only 2 runs in the 18th over. Also, with the bat, Narine's performance was extraordinary as he smashed 57 runs off just 23 balls after his skipper opted to bat first.

However, after all the work Narine did for his team, Shohidul Islam had to do some of his own. In the match deciding over, the first two balls went for just 3 runs, before he bowled a wide, a somewhat contentious one that Comilla reviewed for a nick behind. Hridoy got two of the next and Tanvir Islam dropped a sitter at deep midwicket on the next delivery. Batters took 2 more runs leaving the final ball with the need 3 runs off it. Then, Shohidul was on the money and got it right.

Keeping their cool on the biggest of stages Some incredible last-over moments from Comilla Victorians helped them clinch the title in a nail-biting finish!

Barishal will regret messing this opportunity up. They had their chances to close the game after Comilla's 151 despite Narine's performance. Barishal were 107/2 in the 13th over, courtesy Shykat Ali's knock of 58 runs off 34 balls. Then they lost 6 wickets for 43 runs in 7.2 overs, Comilla brilliantly cashed in.

It was Shakib Al Hassan's third BPL final loss as captain, he has won it two times too though. Shakib's bowling figure 1 for 30 runs in four overs and 7 runs off 7 balls, wasn't enough for the day. Although he didn't perform well in the 1st qualifier, Barishal still got through but in the end, it wasn't enough to pull the title on the final day.