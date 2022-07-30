NewsCricket
R ASHWIN

Brain Fade or Match Fixing: Twitter reacts as Obed McCoy shockingly doesn't run out R Ashwin in IND vs WI 1st T20I - Watch

West Indies pacer Obed McCoy collected the ball cleanly but did not dislodge the bails. Instead, the speedster waited for Ashwin to make his ground with a full-length dive.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Brain Fade or Match Fixing: Twitter reacts as Obed McCoy shockingly doesn't run out R Ashwin in IND vs WI 1st T20I - Watch

The game of cricket has seen many brain fade moments, right from Sunil Gavaskar's sluggish innings to Steve Smith's DRS review call and cricket has also seen match or spot-fixing incidents right from S Sreesanth to Pakistan's M Amir. However, in a recent incident in India vs West Indies 1st T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday, fans were left in confusion about whether it was a brain fade or a match-fixing moment. 

In the 18th over of the first innings, Dinesh Karthik stroked the ball down the ground for a couple. R Ashwin was running at the danger end. West Indies pacer Obed McCoy collected the ball cleanly but did not dislodge the bails. Instead, the speedster waited for Ashwin to make his ground with a full-length dive. Ashwin completed the run and even he was amazed at how he survived the run-out. 

After the first innings, the video went viral on Twitter and the fans questioned whether it was a match-fixing incident or a brain fade moment. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022