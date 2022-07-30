The game of cricket has seen many brain fade moments, right from Sunil Gavaskar's sluggish innings to Steve Smith's DRS review call and cricket has also seen match or spot-fixing incidents right from S Sreesanth to Pakistan's M Amir. However, in a recent incident in India vs West Indies 1st T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday, fans were left in confusion about whether it was a brain fade or a match-fixing moment.

In the 18th over of the first innings, Dinesh Karthik stroked the ball down the ground for a couple. R Ashwin was running at the danger end. West Indies pacer Obed McCoy collected the ball cleanly but did not dislodge the bails. Instead, the speedster waited for Ashwin to make his ground with a full-length dive. Ashwin completed the run and even he was amazed at how he survived the run-out.

After the first innings, the video went viral on Twitter and the fans questioned whether it was a match-fixing incident or a brain fade moment.

why obed mccoy missed runout of ashwin

mccoy its not fair pic.twitter.com/MHfb7ycPo2 — allakonda yogeshwar (@yogiallakonda) July 29, 2022

#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/BgKOlgJVXz — Sushil Kengare. (@KengareA) July 29, 2022

#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/QXEa5v4URN July 29, 2022

18th over. Obed McCoy had every opportunity to run out Ashwin. Didn't, why? Fishy?!#INDvWI — Shreik (@Sh07509514) July 29, 2022

Obed McCoy is how I deal with the most important tasks of the day. pic.twitter.com/tQ4rMfdCxS — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) July 29, 2022

You have got to be kidding me, height of stupidity from Obed McCoy. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/ZyfTGPQXtL — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) July 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Impressive knocks by captain Rohit Sharma and veteran Dinesh Karthik followed by a clinical bowling effort powered India to a comprehensive 68-run win over West Indies in the first T20I and and helped them take 1-0 lead in the five-match series at Brian Lara Stadium, here on Friday.