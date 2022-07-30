Brain Fade or Match Fixing: Twitter reacts as Obed McCoy shockingly doesn't run out R Ashwin in IND vs WI 1st T20I - Watch
West Indies pacer Obed McCoy collected the ball cleanly but did not dislodge the bails. Instead, the speedster waited for Ashwin to make his ground with a full-length dive.
Trending Photos
The game of cricket has seen many brain fade moments, right from Sunil Gavaskar's sluggish innings to Steve Smith's DRS review call and cricket has also seen match or spot-fixing incidents right from S Sreesanth to Pakistan's M Amir. However, in a recent incident in India vs West Indies 1st T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday, fans were left in confusion about whether it was a brain fade or a match-fixing moment.
In the 18th over of the first innings, Dinesh Karthik stroked the ball down the ground for a couple. R Ashwin was running at the danger end. West Indies pacer Obed McCoy collected the ball cleanly but did not dislodge the bails. Instead, the speedster waited for Ashwin to make his ground with a full-length dive. Ashwin completed the run and even he was amazed at how he survived the run-out.
After the first innings, the video went viral on Twitter and the fans questioned whether it was a match-fixing incident or a brain fade moment.
why obed mccoy missed runout of ashwin
ante meeru meeru okata..? rajastan royals
mccoy its not fair pic.twitter.com/MHfb7ycPo2 — allakonda yogeshwar (@yogiallakonda) July 29, 2022
Obed McCoy pic.twitter.com/pFu7jPmqU3 — Harsha Royal (@JuniorYuvi) July 29, 2022
Obed McCoy Missed The Run-out Chance of Ashwin. What Were He Thinking? __
#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/BgKOlgJVXz — Sushil Kengare. (@KengareA) July 29, 2022
Obed McCoy decides to not dislodge the bails _#INDvsWIt20 @sports_tak @vikrantgupta73 pic.twitter.com/VAikTpsb0s — Pankaj (@Pankajlembhe11) July 29, 2022
Obed McCoy Missed The Run-out Chance of Ashwin. What Were He Thinking? __
#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/QXEa5v4URN— Sushil Kengare. (@KengareA) July 29, 2022
18th over. Obed McCoy had every opportunity to run out Ashwin. Didn't, why? Fishy?!#INDvWI — Shreik (@Sh07509514) July 29, 2022
Obed McCoy is how I deal with the most important tasks of the day. pic.twitter.com/tQ4rMfdCxS — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) July 29, 2022
Lucky reprieve for Ravi Ashwin!
Brain-fade moment for Obed McCoy
Didn't dislodge the bails _#INDvWI #WIvIND #T20I #RohitSharma #DineshKarthik #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/2qZWH8VaUS — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) July 29, 2022
Ash to Obed: pic.twitter.com/hfx9V8R1Ag— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 29, 2022
You have got to be kidding me, height of stupidity from Obed McCoy. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/ZyfTGPQXtL — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) July 29, 2022
Obed McCoy denied to run out his @rajasthanroyals teammate Ashwin__#WIvsIND @FarziCricketer — Abhishek Goswami (@Abhishe89301652) July 29, 2022
Meanwhile, Impressive knocks by captain Rohit Sharma and veteran Dinesh Karthik followed by a clinical bowling effort powered India to a comprehensive 68-run win over West Indies in the first T20I and and helped them take 1-0 lead in the five-match series at Brian Lara Stadium, here on Friday.
Live Tv
More Stories