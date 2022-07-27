In what was a hilarious take on an event that went unnoticed during the IND vs WI 3rd ODI, Dinesh Karthik said that he was photobombed by none other than head coach of the Indian men's cricket team Rahul Dravid. The third ODI was going on between India and West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and the members of the T20 team, including Karthik and R Ashwin, were also on the sidelines. Unlike the members of the one-day squad, the T20 members were allowed their cell phones/mobile phones and other gadgets although they were not in the dressing room. Making good use of the time, Karthik started clicking some selfies and in one of them Dravid happened to come from behind at a perfect time. This was a selfie with Hardik Pandya.

Take a look below at the pics.

In the stands with some legends _



P.S. Not often you're photobombed by the one and only Rahul Dravid _ pic.twitter.com/xuDyZDWsxV — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 27, 2022

Dravid had recently become viral for coming in a funny Reel of Shikhar Dhawan, where he could be seen following the 'Hi' Trend on Instagram Reels. His cameo in the end of the video impressed fans and surprised them pleasantly too.

Coming to the match, Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Dhawan and Shubman Gill stitched a strong partnership of 113 runs before the India captain fell for 58 that came off 74 balls and included 7 fours. Gill too registered the second half century of the series. He was unbeaten on 51 off 65 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six. At the other end was Shreyas Iyer who made just 2 off 6 balls. This was before the rain came to stop the play and at the time of writing of this article, rain was still pouring down heavily at Port of Spain.

India have unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series and if they win th 3rd game, they will make a 3-0 clean sweep over the hosts. The T20 series, that includes five matches, will begin on July 29 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.